90 Day Fiancé star Larissa Dos Santos Lima made an emotional plea to fans after GoFundMe shut down the campaign she started to ask for bail money.

“I’m not happy about it,” the 32-year-old said between tears during an Instagram Live session on Sunday, January 13. “I’m not proud about it, but it’s something that I need your help with now.”

Dos Santos Lima also called out the “haters” who reported her GoFundMe page before it was taken down, explaining that she needs the money to hire three attorneys: one for her ongoing domestic battery case, one for her divorce from Colt Johnson and one who specializes in immigration.

“I am so thankful for all of the donations. Unfortunately, I wont get the money,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories before sharing her Venmo and Zelle usernames as an alternate way for fans to donate.

The TLC personality assured the people who donated to her GoFundMe that they will be refunded. Her Instagram Live video ended with her friend saying, “She came with good intentions. She’s not perfect. She has issues … but she’s not a mean person.”

Dos Santos Lima has been staying at her friend’s house since she was arrested on Friday, January 11, for allegedly assaulting Johnson, 33, at their home. “He had a swollen lip, and his gums and teeth were bloodied,” Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer Jay Rivera told Us Weekly, noting that authorities determined that Dos Santos Lima “was the aggressor in this case.”

The Brazil native, for her part, wrote on Instagram that she got into an argument with her husband after he purchased a pornographic movie. She also posted a photo of her bloody face before being taken into custody. Johnson filed for divorce from Dos Santos Lima later on Friday.

Dos Santos Lima was previously arrested for domestic violence in June and November 2018, though the charges in both cases were eventually dismissed.

The estranged couple got engaged in Mexico just five days after their first face-to-face meeting. They married in June 2018.

