Not happy with how things went down. 90 Day Fiancé’s Larissa Dos Santos Lima exclusively told Us Weekly she regrets doing the reality TV show amid divorce from her estranged husband, Colt Johnson.

“I think the show accelerated all the drama, especially with his mother too,” Dos Santos Lima, 32, explained to Us ahead of her divorce party at Las Vegas’ Crazy Horse 3. “Five days before the wedding, I got arrested. I do regret the show. If I could go back in time, I would never do the show.”

Dos Santos Lima and Johnson, 33, appeared on season 6 of the hit TLC program. The former couple got engaged just a handful of days after they met for the first time in person, and wed in June 2018. Months later, drama ensued after the Brazil native claimed her spouse was cheating on her.

The banker, however, has different thoughts about his experience. “I really liked doing the show, I enjoyed my time,” Johnson revealed to Us in a separate interview. “I learned a lot, and I had a lot of fun. And the problems we had were not because of the show. We had our worst arguments when the cameras were not rolling.”

As for whether things were altered for television, Johnson explained: “My relationship was real, at least for me. I spent a lot of time with her online, talking to her initially. I met her. I brought her to America. I loved her. I married her. I sent my vows to her, and I wanted to build a life with her. It’s unfortunate that it didn’t work out, but nothing I did on the show was fake or enhanced for more drama.”

Johnson filed for divorce from Dos Santos Lima in January 2019, the same day she was arrested and charged with first-degree domestic battery (for the third time; the charges were dropped in the previous two cases) after the two got into an alleged altercation at their Vegas home. Earlier this month, Johnson told Us that he is “attempting to cancel” his ex’s green card.

Dos Santos Lima seemingly isn’t letting their split stand in the way of her happiness. The reality star has since moved on with a new man, introducing her Instagram followers to the 26-year-old earlier this month. The reality star told Us she doesn’t “want to be married,” and doesn’t “want to rush” things this time around.

With reporting by Sharon Tharp

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!