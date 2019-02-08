After six seasons and three spinoffs, 90 Day Fiancé has resulted in many successful relationships! Sure, a few didn’t make it to the altar, but others have married and even have had children!

Season 1 couple Paolo Mayfield and Russ Mayfield are one of the most popular couples to come from the series, going on to return for the spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?. The pair married in October 2013 and on January 1, 2019, they welcomed their first child together, a son named Axel Mayfield.

Season 6 lovebirds Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa are another duo who’ve made it work. The pair met in July 2016 and she quickly became pregnant during her season. In January 2019, they announced they were expecting their second child, another boy.

