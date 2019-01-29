Go big or go home! 90 Day Fiancé stars Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa rang in their son’s first birthday on Monday, January 28, and posted sweet family pics from his party on Instagram.

“Happy first birthday to my Joodle-Bop,” the new mom wrote to Oliver. “Can’t wait to share his birthday weekend vlog with you all!”

In the photos Kalani shared with fans, Oliver was all smiles in his parent’s arms at Chuck E. Cheese and then at a farm. While it’s still unclear whether both of these family photos were taken for their baby boy’s big day, the last father-son shot definitely was!

Asuelu and Oliver matched in traditional Polynesian outfits for a Siva Samoa dance performance. The Samoa native’s nieces and nephews even joined in on the fun!

By the time Oliver’s birthday rolls around again, he’ll be a big brother! Kalani revealed that she and her husband were expecting their second baby boy earlier this month.

“I’m now 24 weeks and due at the end of April,” she wrote on Instagram. The California resident held up a blue letter “B” in the announcement shot, all smiles with an ultrasound picture displayed on a screen behind her.

The couple, who tied the knot in September 2018, met when Kalani was vacationing in Samoa. Asuelu worked at the resort she was staying at, and their story was shown on season 6 of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé.

On their wedding day, Kalani kept her baby bump covered up with a lace dress and sparkly belt since some of her family members didn’t know she was expecting again. Oliver attended the ceremony, which took place on a boat in California, and the little one matched his dad in black suspenders and tiny brown shoes.

