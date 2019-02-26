90 Day Fiance's Colt Is 'Attempting to Cancel' Larissa's Green Card

Taking drastic measures. 90 Day Fiancé’s Colt Johnson isn’t playing around when it comes to his divorce from Larissa Dos Santos Lima.

“I’m attempting to cancel her adjustment of status,” Johnson, 33, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, February 26, about the Brazil native, 32. “[To] cancel her green card.”

As for whether Johnson thinks Dos Santos Lima used him to get her green card, he explained to Us: “I’ll never know. I don’t know, honestly. I can tell you, though. I don’t know if she used me … But right now, how she’s acting, showing no love or affection toward me whatsoever, so that’s all I can base my feelings on right now. To be honest with you, I feel very used right now.” (Immigration lawyer Edward Shulman spoke to Us last month about the chances Dos Santos Lima will be deported.)

Johnson filed for divorce from Dos Santos Lima in January, the same day she was arrested and charged with first-degree domestic battery following an altercation at their home in Las Vegas.

According to documents obtained by The Blast on Tuesday, Johnson is looking to get a gag order issued against his estranged wife, claiming she has made “damaging media statements” as well as slandering him.

Johnson also claims Dos Santos Lima is “trying to carry on her reality television moment of fame by painting up the current case as a ‘bitter divorce’ when nothing could be further from the truth.” Earlier this month, The Blast reported that Dos Santos Lima is seeking $1,000 per month in spousal support from Johnson.

Dos Santos Lima, who appeared on season 6 of the hit TLC show with Johnson, took to her Instagram Stories on February 17 to reveal that she has already moved on and is dating a new man. “He’s very private and not into social media,” she wrote at the time. “Plus [he] is handsome, so I’ll try to keep him out of the public eyes for a while.”

Johnson and Dos Santos Lima got engaged just five days after meeting each other in person and tied the knot in June 2018. They are both set to host back-to-back divorce parties at Crazy Horse 3 in Las Vegas this weekend.

With reporting by Sharon Tharp

