On to the next! Larissa Dos Santos Lima has a new boyfriend one month after her husband, Colt Johnson, filed for divorce, the reality star revealed on Instagram on Sunday, February 17.

While the 32-year-old has yet to reveal her new man’s identity, she gave many hints on her Instagram Story. During a fan Q&A, she revealed that her boyfriend is Italian and 26 years old, “but more mature than 40.” She also added that she was unsure when she’d reveal him. “Did you remember what happened before?” Dos Santos Lima wrote.

It seems she was referencing her relationship with her estranged husband; the pair appeared on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé. After meeting on social media, the two met in person in Mexico and got engaged five days later. They tied the knot in June 2018.

However, they had quite a rocky relationship, during which she was arrested three separate times. In January 2019, she was charged with first-degree domestic battery after getting into an alleged altercation with Johnson in their Las Vegas home. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police confirmed to Us that Johnson “had a swollen lip, and his gums and teeth were bloodied.”

Johnson, 33, filed for divorce on January 11, the same day Dos Santos Lima was charged. On February 8, she responded by requesting $1,000 a month in spousal support.

The past relationship drama could by why she’s keeping her new man – who she calls “a dream – a secret. “He’s very private and not into social media,” she wrote on Instagram. “Plus [he] is handsome, so I’ll try to keep him out of the public eyes for a while.”

Dos Santos Lima also shared a few photos with emojis over his face. However, she said he has blue eyes “like Sinatra,” and that he brought her flowers on Valentine’s Day. “I feel at peace. I thought that be [sic] a happy was a dead cream. Now I see how much is important kiss and hugs [sic],” she wrote.

Johnson and Dos Santos Lima are hosting separate parties, back-to-back, to celebrate their divorce at Crazy Horse 3 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Johnson’s will take place on Friday, March 1, and Dos Santos Lima’s will be on Saturday, March 2.

