Pleading innocence. 90 Day Fiancé star Colt Johnson says he stayed true to estranged wife Larissa Dos Santos Lima during their time together.

“I never cheated on my wife at all,” the 33-year-old exclusively told Us Weekly, reflecting on the relationship that culminated in him filing for divorce on January 11. That same day, Dos Santos Lima was charged with first-degree domestic battery following an alleged altercation at the couple’s Las Vegas home.

Johnson continued: “The night before I filed for divorce, Larissa and I had a fight, and she assaulted me. And she left. I have not seen her since then. It’s too much.”

The software engineer also claimed he was detained “in the back of a police cruiser” for four hours after Dos Santos Lima, whom he married in June 2018, called the cops on him. “They determined that she lied,” he said. “So I thought, it’s not going to get better, and whatever is going on is not going to stop. So I filed for divorce.”

He added that her “last charge is still open” and will go to trial in April. “I’m not pressing charges,” he revealed. “I’m the victim in this case.”

For her part, Dos Santos Lima accused Johnson of infidelity in December, sharing a screenshot of a direct message in which one woman told the reality star that her husband was “sending d—k pics to other women.”

Johnson addressed her accusations on Instagram three days later. “I would like to say yes I am human and I have faults,” he wrote at the time. “I most definitely made mistakes but my relationship with Larissa is more than what you see on TV. We are like any couple in the world with [its] ups and downs. We also have the fortunate misfortune of also exposing our selves for millions of people to dissect, diagnose and discuss.”

The TLC star continued: “Yes, I have received massive amounts of attention from fans, especially women. These things mixed with a relationship that has its problems makes for a dangerous scenario. I crossed the line between fan and fandom. The reality sometimes is lost and this is something I have to handle in private.”

90 Day Fiancé has been renewed for a seventh season, but a premiere date has not been announced.

With reporting by Sharon Tharp

