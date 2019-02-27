Showing him off for the world to see! 90 Day Fiancé’s Larissa Dos Santos Lima shared a video of her boyfriend on Tuesday, February 26, days after she announced she had moved on following her split from Colt Johnson.

“For my followers who wanted to see bae’s face here we go. Meet us at @crazyhorse3lv Saturday,02 March #90dayfiance,” Dos Santos Lima, 32, captioned the video, referring to an upcoming divorce party she is hosting in Las Vegas.

The post came shortly after Johnson, 33, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday that he is “attempting to cancel” the Brazil native’s “green card.”

Johnson also spoke to Us about whether he thinks his ex used him to get her green card, which allows someone from non-U.S. countries to gain permanent residence in the United States. “I’ll never know. I don’t know, honestly,” he explained. “I can tell you, though. I don’t know if she used me … But right now, how she’s acting, showing no love or affection toward me whatsoever, so that’s all I can base my feelings on right now. To be honest with you, I feel very used right now.”

The software engineer filed for divorce from Dos Santos Lima on January 11, the same day she was arrested and charged with first-degree domestic battery for an incident that occurred in their home hours earlier.

Earlier this month, The Blast reported that Dos Santos Lima is seeking $1,000 per month in spousal support from Johnson. Days later, she took to Instagram to share information about her new boyfriend.

Dos Santos Lima told fans during a live Q&A that her 26-year-old beau is Italian and “more mature than 40.” She added at the time: “He’s very private and not into social media. Plus [he] is handsome, so I’ll try to keep him out of the public eyes for a while.”

Johnson and Dos Santos Lima — who appeared on season 6 of the hit TLC show — got engaged five days after meeting each other in person. The former couple tied the knot in June 2018.

