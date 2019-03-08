Over and out. 90 Day Fiancé stars Larissa Dos Santos Lima and Colt Johnson told Us all the details about their divorce — and revealed what happened to her ring.

“In November, we were fighting daily,” Larissa, 32, told Us Weekly exclusively before her divorce party at Las Vegas’ Crazy Horse 3 on Saturday, March 2. “So that time, I was really hurt by his behavior and I flushed the ring down the toilet.”

However, Colt, 33, didn’t know that Larissa got rid of the diamond. “I don’t have the ring. I don’t think I’ll ever get it back,” he told Us in a separate interview, adding that he doesn’t “care anymore” about what happens to the piece of jewelry.

The duo — who have documented their tumultuous relationship on season 6 of the hit TLC show — accused each other of physical assault and cheating throughout their marriage.

Colt eventually filed for divorce from Larissa in January after seven months of marriage, on the same day that she was arrested and charged with first-degree domestic battery. The incident marked the Brazil native’s third arrest, although the two previous charges against her had been dropped.

Although Larissa revealed to Us that she “would never do the show” if she could turn back time, Colt explained why the experience changed him for the better: “I learned a lot and I had a lot of fun. And the problems we had were not because of the show. We had our worst arguments when the cameras were not rolling.”

The software engineer added: “My relationship was real, at least for me. I spent a lot of time with her online, talking to her initially. I met her, I brought her to America, I loved her. I married her, I sent my vows to her and I wanted to build a life with her.”

Larissa has since moved on with her new boyfriend, who she met on Tinder. The lovebirds partied together at the Crazy Horse 3 soiree and were spotted dancing and packing on the PDA throughout the event.

TLC has renewed 90 Day Fiancé for a seventh season, but a premiere date hasn’t been announced.

With reporting by Sharon Tharp

