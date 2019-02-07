Better than ever! 90 Day Fiancé star Ashley Martson glowed during an outing with husband Jay Smith just two weeks after withdrawing her divorce filing.

The duo sported stylish ensembles during a coffee run at Starbucks in New York City on Thursday, February 7. Martson, 32, and Smith, 20, who tied the knot in May 2018, were all smiles as they got their caffeine fix and enjoyed the day together.

The reality star pair, who have documented their relationship highs and lows on season 6 of the hit TLC show, previously made headlines in January after Martson withdrew her divorce papers nine days after filing. She and Smith hit a roadblock in their marriage in December after accusing each other of infidelity.

“Fyi: for everyone coming at me. I wasn’t the one who was ‘taking’ aka ‘cheating’ with other people during our relationship/marriage,” the Jamaica native wrote in an Instagram Story post at the time while addressing his own unfaithful behavior.

Aside from her marital problems, Martson has also been battling health issues. She was hospitalized in December for “acute kidney failure due to lupus” and asked fans for prayers.

Although Smith visited the Pennsylvania native in the hospital, he later fueled split rumors by sharing photos of himself driving a U-Haul. He also created a GoFundMe campaign with a goal of raising $5,000 to “get a place to stay.”

Martson clapped back at her estranged spouse by sharing a fake GoFundMe page that requested $50,000 to deport him. “This is NOT my go fund me [sic] …however, if you would like to send me money, I have no issue sending you my Veenmo [sic],” she captioned a since-deleted snapshot of the account in January. “And this is what we call a ‘JOKE’ but if you insist and continue to bash me for asking for money (because you can’t read) then here you go!”

Earlier that month, the bartender started her own GoFundMe campaign to pay off her medical bills. The fundraiser ended on January 19 and $3,860 was donated out of a $5,000 goal.

