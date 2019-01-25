The health struggles continue for 90 Day Fiancé’s Ashley Martson. The reality star revealed that she’ll soon be having surgery after her recent kidney failure.

Martson, 31, posted a photo of an “Out of service for repairs” sign to Instagram on Friday, January 25. “Happy Friday, Everyone! I will no longer be doing any new promos, endorsements, cameos, or any PR as of Feb 8,” she wrote. “If I have already signed with you it will be done. If I have not, I will not be available until mid March for anything. I will be undergoing surgery and will be down at least a month.”

The TV personality went on to say that she would refrain from giving many more details about her wellbeing after receiving criticism over earlier posts on the topic. “Fans, all I ask for is prayers. I will not be sharing much information about my health any longer, my willingness to overshare came with nothing but scrutiny and backlash. I need to focus on my health, family, and recovery for that month. I appreciate all who support me very much #90dayfiance #tlc #healthcomesfirst.”

The TLC star returned home on Saturday, January 19, following her hospitalization for kidney failure. The star was transported to the healthcare facility after collapsing in her home on January 13.

She shared a photo of herself from the hospital bed on Instagram later that day, writing, “I was found unresponsive this morning at my home. The ambulance took me to the hospital where it was found that I am in acute kidney failure due to lupus. I will begin dialysis shortly.”

Two days later, an update was posted to her Instagram revealing that Martson had an operation. “Ashley underwent surgery where they placed a catheter into her abdomen,” the statement read. “This is for access site to begin peritoneal dialysis today. Doctors are hopeful that dialysis will be temporary and that it will aid in helping her kidneys repair themselves.

The star was also hospitalized over Christmas due to the autoimmune disease, which causes inflammation, pain and damage to the body and flare-ups can be triggered by infections, stress, sunlight and other factors.

In addition to her health issues, the bartender has been dealing with her on-again, off-again relationship with husband Jay Smith, who cheated on her the day after their wedding.

Though she filed for divorce from her spouse of eight months, 20, on January 11, Martson withdrew the paperwork after less than two weeks, a court clerk from Cumberland County, Pennsylvania, confirmed to Us Weekly on Thursday, January 24.

That same day, Smith shared a video on Instagram of himself laying on an unidentified woman in lingerie as she ran her hand down his shirt. “If you don’t like the road you’re walking, start paving another one,” he wrote, adding the hashtag, #newstart.

While some thought the post was an attempt to get back at his ex, others seemed convinced that the woman in the video is Martson, pointing out that her nails matched the ones that the Pennsylvania native wore in a clip posted to Instagram on Thursday promoting a Dana Seng necklace.

The pair met while Martson was on vacation in Jamaica. Smith proposed six months later.

