A change of heart. 90 Day Fiancé’s Ashley Martson recently withdrew her divorce filing from husband Jay Smith after less than two weeks, a court clerk from Cumberland County, Pennsylvania, confirms to Us Weekly.

Martson, 32, filed for divorce from Smith, 20, on January 11 after eight months of marriage. The filing came weeks after the Jamaica native alleged that Martson had been unfaithful during their relationship.

He wrote on his Instagram Story in late December 2018, “Fyi: for everyone coming at me. I wasn’t the only one who was ‘talking’ aka ‘cheating’ with other people during our relationship/marriage.” Smith was previously caught cheating on his wife one day after they tied the knot in Las Vegas.

Vanderpump Rules’ Jax Taylor, who is a fan of the TLC series, poked fun at the news of Smith and Martson’s brief separation. “#90DAYFIANCE What a joke,” he wrote on his Instagram Story on Wednesday, January 23. “Shocking, both need Jesus.”

Two days after filing for divorce, the Pennsylvania native revealed she was hospitalized for “acute kidney failure due to lupus.” She wrote on Instagram along with a photo of herself in a hospital bed, “I will begin dialysis shortly. I will not let this beat me. I know I’m strong enough to battle through this, not just for myself but for my kids.”

She continued: “Please pray for myself and my family as I know it’s going to be a very tough road ahead for all of us. Thank you for your continuous support and prayers.”

Smith visited Martson at the hospital, but he later shared photos of himself driving a U-Haul, which first sparked split rumors.

The pair met while Martson was on vacation in Jamaica. Smith proposed six months later.

