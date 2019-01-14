Hours after 90 Day Fiancé star Ashley Martson was rushed to the hospital in acute kidney failure on Sunday, January 13, a GoFundMe campaign was started to help her pay her bills. Currently, 51 people have donated a total of $1,310 toward the $10,000 goal.

The reality star, 32, is listed as the point of contact on the GoFundMe page — under her married name of Ashley Smith — but it’s unclear who wrote the campaign description.

“As many of you know Ashley has been battling lupus,” the page reads. “She has posted more recently her hospital stays but this has been going on for years.”

The campaign organizer then recounts how Martson was taken to the hospital via ambulance after collapsing at home on Sunday — and states she will begin dialysis as she waits on the donor list for a new kidney. But the problem, according to the organizer, is that the mother of two will be “out of work for months” with medical bills and household bills accumulating.

“I know this is very hard for Ashley to ask for help but at this point she has run out of options,” the organizer adds. “Please find it in your heart to donate to Ashley and her children so she can focus on getting well and not stress over finances. If you are unable to donate please pray for Ashley and her family. Thank you to everyone for their support during this hard time.”

Martson, who starred on the TLC show’s sixth season alongside husband Jay Smith, revealed her medical crisis on Sunday with an Instagram photo of herself in a hospital bed. “I will not let this beat me,” she wrote. “I know I’m strong enough to battle through this, not just for myself but for my kids. I will be transferred to another hospital this evening that is better equipped. Please pray for myself and my family as I know it’s going to be a very tough road ahead for all of us.”

Coincidentally, the campaign started on the same day that another 90 Day Fiancé star announced hers had ended. Larissa Dos Santos Lima had been soliciting donations for bail money and attorney fees after her arrest for domestic battery before GoFundMe shut down her campaign. “I am so thankful for all of the donations,” Dos Santos Lima, 32, wrote in her Instagram Stories. “Unfortunately, I wont [sic] get the money.”

