90 Day Fiance’s Ashley Martson Rushed to Hospital in Kidney Failure

90 Day Fiancé star Ashley Martson was taken by ambulance to the hospital on Sunday, January 13, after collapsing at her home.

The TLC star, 32, who stars on season 6 of the show along with husband Jay Smith, posted a photo of herself lying with her eyes closed in a hospital bed on Sunday.

“I’m sorry if this photo offends anyone but I will not hide that I’m sick,” Martson captioned the photo. “If I can help one person with lupus then posting this is worth it. I was found unresponsive this morning at my home. The Ambulance took me to the hospital where it was found that I am in acute kidney failure due to lupus. I will begin dialysis shortly.”

“I will not let this beat me. I know I’m strong enough to battle through this, not just for myself but for my kids,” she added. “I will be transferred to another hospital this evening that is better equipped. Please pray for myself and my family as I know it’s going to be a very tough road ahead for all of us.”

She ended her note by asking fans and followers to not write negative comments on her post because “I’m already scared and I don’t need to be kicked while I’m already down.”

The Pennsylvania native was previously hospitalized over Christmas with complications from lupus. The autoimmune disease causes inflammation, pain and damage to the body and flare-ups can be triggered by infections, stress, sunlight and other factors.

Martson has had a rough couple of months. The day after she married Smith, who she met while on vacation in Jamaica, she found out he was cheating on her, using dating apps to try to meet up with women.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!