A not so merry Christmas. 90 Day Fiancé star Ashley Martson spent the holiday in the hospital due to issues with lupus after it was revealed that her husband, Jay Smith, cheated on her the day after their wedding.

Martson, 32, posted a photo of a hospital room to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, December 25. “If I could ask Santa for one gift it would be Good Health. Being admitted on Christmas Eve and missing Christmas morning with my children is the worst,” she wrote. “My strength is beginning to run out but I know God’s strength will pull me through.”

The reality star also missed out on a hearty Christmas meal, posting a photo of soup on Wednesday, December 24, with the caption, “I want food not broth. Can someone sneak me some wings and cheese fries.”

While Martson said she was “starting to feel a bit better” on Wednesday, she was still on bedrest, posting a photo of herself lying in the hospital room along with the hashtag, “#lupussucks.”

Lupus is a chronic autoimmune disease in which the immune system attacks its own tissues, causing inflammation, pain and damage to the body. Flare-ups can be triggered by infections, stress, sunlight and other factors.

The TLC star found out that Smith had made a Tinder account and was messaging multiple women the day after their Las Vegas wedding in the Sunday, December 23, episode of the show.

“I’m going to be tied down forever. I can’t do nothing,” he said on the show. “I don’t think anyone is 100 percent ready to get married unless they’re like 50.”

Martson, who worried about her situation as her new spouse is not a U.S. citizen, also reacted to the news. “After everything that I’ve done for him and this is how he treats me,” she said in the clip. “I don’t even know how you can go to bed at night. The signs were there and I just ignored them.”

Smith, 20, shared a photo of himself seemingly visiting his wife in the hospital on Tuesday amid rumors that the pair had split. Both TV personalities sparked buzz of a breakup after they removed photos showing the twosome together from their Instagram accounts.

The pair met while Martson was on vacation in Jamaica. Smith proposed to the Pennsylvania native after six months.

90 Day Fiancé airs on TLC on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

