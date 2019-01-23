It’s over. 90 Day Fiancé star Ashley Martson filed for divorce from husband Jay Smith on January 11 after eight months of marriage, Us Weekly confirms.

In Touch Weekly first reported the news. Martson, 32, and Smith, 20, fueled split rumors in December after he created a GoFundMe campaign to raise $5,000 to “get a place to stay.” Days earlier, Martson — who discovered that Smith cheated on her one day after they tied the knot in Vegas — was hospitalized for lupus. The Jamaica native posted Instagram Stories in a hospital room, seemingly supporting Martson, but later shared snapshots of himself driving a U-Haul, leading fans to believe that the couple had called it quits.

Smith later posted a cryptic message on Instagram and alleged that Martson had been unfaithful in their relationship too: “Fyi: for everyone coming at me. I wasn’t the only one who was ‘talking’ aka cheating; with other people during our relationship/marriage.”

Martson fired back at her spouse by sharing a fake GoFundMe page that requested $50,000 to send him back to Jamaica. “This is NOT my go fund me…however, if you would like to send me money, I have no issue sending you my Venmo,” she captioned a since-deleted screenshot of the fundraiser. “And this is what we call a ‘JOKE’ but if you insist and continue to bash me for asking for money (because you can’t read) then here you go!

Earlier this month, another GoFundMe campaign was started to pay off Martson’s medical bills after she suffered acute kidney failure. As of Wednesday, January 23, $3,860 has been raised out of a $10,000 goal to support the TLC star.

