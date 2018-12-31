90 Day Fiancé star Jay Smith started a GoFundMe fundraiser on Sunday, December 30, to “get a place to stay” amid rumors he’s split with his wife, Ashley Martson.

Reality TV World reports that Smith shared a link to the page in an Instagram Stories post on Sunday morning. “Help me get and my feet an a place to stay,” he titled the page, which seeks to raise $5,000 (he’s gotten $10 in donations so far).

Speculation swirled earlier this week that the couple had split after Martson, who found out that Smith was cheating on her the day after they married in Vegas, was admitted to the hospital with a lupus flare-up.

Smith shared a photo on his Instagram Story that showed him sitting in a hospital room, presumably visiting his wife, on Wednesday, December 26 — shortly before Martson announced that she was heading home from the hospital — but he later posted and then took down a video that showed him driving a U-Haul, leading to fans guessing that he had moved out.

He also posted a message on Instagram insinuating that he was not the only one who had a wandering eye in his marriage. “Fyi: for everyone coming at me. I wasn’t the only one who was ‘talking’ aka ‘cheating; with other people during out relationship/marriage,” he wrote on Saturday, December 29, in a post captured by a fan Twitter account.

Martson has not addressed the cheating or split rumors but on Sunday she shared a screenshot of a fake GoFundMe page that asks for $50,000 to send her husband back to Jamaica.

“This is NOT my go fund me…however, if you would like to send me money I have no issue sending you my Venmo,” she wrote, adding her account name, “And this is what we call a ‘JOKE’ but if you insist and continue to bash me for asking for money (because you can’t read) then here you go!”

