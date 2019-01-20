On the mend. 90 Day Fiancé star Ashley Martson is back home and healing after her recent hospitalization for kidney failure.

The TLC star, 31, informed fans on Saturday, January 19, that she’s “starting to slowly recover” and hoping to “return to work in a few weeks.” In the meantime, fan donations via GoFundMe have helped cover “unexpected medical costs and loss of income,” so she’s eternally grateful. The total raised was $3,860 at the time this story was published. (Ashley’s original goal was $5,000, but she said that “the amount of money raised was plenty.”)

“I am so thankful for your help and kind hearts,” the reality star wrote on Instagram on Saturday. “You guys are truly a blessing and I will forever be grateful for each of you. All the cards and care packages sent made me smile and tear up at the same time. Sometimes I loose [sic] faith in humanity but you all reminded me that there still is kind and compassionate people in this world. Thank you again from the Bottom of my heart.”

She continued: “I will continue to be open about my battle with lupus and if you don’t like it or feel I’m seeking attention then kindly unfollow. This disease is horrible and I want everyone that is going through it to know they’re not alone.”

Despite her recent operation, the reality TV star already planned on leaving her home the day after she left the hospital. “Finding the strength to get out of bed and get to my daughters game is rough,” she wrote on Instagram Stories on Sunday, January 20. “I will not miss her game no matter what!”

Ashley had surgery and began dialysis on Tuesday, January 15, two days after she was sent to the emergency room. “Doctors are hopeful that dialysis will be temporary and that it will aid in helping her kidneys repair themselves,” an update on the TV personality’s Instagram read at the time. “There is a chance she can go home tomorrow and be looked after by home health care nurses.”

Estranged husband Jay Smith, who starred on the TLC show’s sixth season with Ashley, reportedly rushed to be by her side while she was hospitalized.

