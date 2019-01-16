90 Day Fiancé star Ashley Martson had surgery on Tuesday, January 15, two days after she was hospitalized for kidney failure.

“Ashley underwent surgery where they placed a catheter into her abdomen. This is for access site to begin peritoneal dialysis today,” an update on the reality star’s Instagram reads. “Doctors are hopeful that dialysis will be temporary and that it will aid in helping her kidneys repair themselves. There is a chance she can go home tomorrow and be looked after by home health care nurses.”

“Please continue to pray that this works and that Ashley will not need a kidney transplant. Either way Ashley will be down for quite some time,” the statement continues. “Please continue to pray for Ashley and if you are able to help I know Ashley is very appreciative. Information to help is in Ashleys Bio. I wish everyone a blessed day! #lupuswarrior #kidneyfailure #dialysis #tlc #90dayfiance.”

Martson, 32, who appeared on season 6 of the TLC series with husband Jay Smith, was rushed to the hospital on Sunday, January 13, after collapsing at her house.

“I was found unresponsive this morning at my home. The Ambulance took me to the hospital where it was found that I am in acute kidney failure due to lupus,” Martson captioned a pic of herself in the hospital on Sunday. “I will not let this beat me. I know I’m strong enough to battle through this, not just for myself but for my kids.”

Hour after the TLC star was hospitalized, a GoFundMe campaign was launched to help her pay her medical bills. More than 104 people have donated in the past two days, raising $2,295. The goal of the campaign is $10,000.

Martson was previously hospitalized in December with complications from lupus days after an episode of the reality show revealed that she’d caught her husband cheating on her by messaging other women after their wedding.

