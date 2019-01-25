Andrei Castravet has gone from 90 Day Fiancé to lifelong father! The reality star and wife Elizabeth Potthast have welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Eleanor Louise.

Potthast gave birth at 6:13 a.m. on Wednesday, January 23, in Tampa, Florida, with their bundle of joy weighing in at 6 pounds, 11 ounces and measuring 19.5 inches.

“We are so blessed to finally meet our baby girl, Eleanor Louise!” the couple said in a statement to Us Weekly. “This is such joyful and amazing moment for us. We have never felt this rewarded in our lives and we are looking forward to our bright future as a family of three. Thank you so much to our fans for their continued support and love during our journey.”

Potthast met her Moldovan husband during a trip to Ireland in 2016, and their ensuing relationship — including Castravet’s discord with her family in Florida — kept viewers captivated during the TLC reality show’s fifth season. The couple wed in December 2017, and Potthast announced her pregnancy in October 2018. “We’re so happy that we can finally share with you guys that we are expecting,” she told Instagram followers at the time. “It’s a sweet little baby girl.”

The actress, who appeared in a 2011 episode of Homeland, recently raved about Castravet on Instagram. “3 years ago today this wonderful man and I met in Dublin for the first time,” she wrote in a January 15 post. “Then, the rest was history.”

Posthatt also posted photos from her maternity shoot on January 20, just three days before she gave birth. “All of my love,” she wrote in her Instagram caption.

