A peek into their future? Despite not yet having wedding plans in place, 90 Day Fiancé stars Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou are already looking forward to adding babies to their brood.

Nafziger, 24, took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, October 29, to answer a series of questions from her followers, which of course led one to inquire about the possibility of children.

“How many kids do you and Hassan [plan on]on having?” one commenter asked.

“We want to add two more to our family! So [three] including May,” Nafziger gushed in a since-deleted response.

Nafziger — who has a toddler-aged daughter from a previous relationship — was later asked about the father of her child, to which she simply explained the man is not a part of their lives.

Meanwhile, things are still not official between Nafziger and Tefou — who have postponed their wedding twice. Since their time on season 3 of the reality show in 2016, Nafziger has returned to the United States while her beau remains in Morocco since his K-1 visa was denied.

Nafziger slammed rumors in September that the two had called it quits on their relationship.

“For everyone’s information, the couple has split,” a commenter wrote on Instagram, to which Nicole responded.

“That’s funny, no one told me and Azan that,” she quipped, and later added, “We may be thousands of miles apart, but I love you from Florida to Morocco, then to the moon and back.”

And it seems their love is still going strong no matter the distance. Earlier this month, Nafziger shared a photo with her fiance and her mom. “It was so great having my mom in Morocco and meeting my fiancé!” she gushed. “lol at the day me and Azan accidentally matched.”

