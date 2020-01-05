90 Day Fiancé star Ashley Martson says she’s ready to date again but the next man she gets involved with will have to jump through some major hoops.

The 33-year-old joked about moving on after her divorce from Jay Smith on her Instagram Stories on Sunday, January 5.

“Me: I think I’m ready to date again,” she wrote.

“Agent: when you meet someone we immediately need to run a background check and have them sign an NDA [nondisclosure agreement],” Martson continued.

“Good riddance to who dates me next,” she concluded along with three laughing-crying emojis.

Her post came a week after Martson, who appeared on season 6 of the TLC show with Smith in 2019, shared a photo of herself in tears and admitted that she is still in love with her estranged husband.

“This is as raw and real as I can be. I’m fighting the tears just typing this. This year has been tough,” she captioned the bathroom selfie from May 2019 that showed her with mascara running down her face.

Martson wrote on December 29 that the photo had been taken just after she and Smith, 22, had split and she’d filed for divorce for the second time. The Jamaica native had showed up at her birthday party, unannounced, and when she left the celebration, “the tears came pouring out.”

“It was the moment I knew… I knew I failed. I failed my marriage, myself, my children. My heart was broken into a million pieces and the walls completely caved in around me,” she wrote. “I never felt a hurt like this in my life. Ever.”

“To this day I still hurt,” she continued. “I still love him. I just have come to terms with the fact it’s over and I’m gonna be okay. So all of you who are struggling please know these feelings are temporary and you will get back to yourself. Time truly does heal wounds. There is no more Ashley and Jay. I’m leaving this post with the final time I speak on us or our marriage. It’s about to be a new year and I’m ready to start a new chapter and not look back. Thank you for all your support through this hard time.”

The pair met while she was on vacation in Jamaica and Martson initially filed for divorce in January 2019 after eight months of marriage, only to have a change of heart when they reconciled.

She filed a second time in April, after Smith allegedly cheated on her, and three months later he was arrested after she sought a protection from abuse order against him.

Martson subsequently dropped both the order and the divorce filing when they decided to give their marriage another try but they split again in October after she claimed that Smith got another woman pregnant, which he later denied.