90 Day Fiance’s Ashley Martson Says Jay Smith Refuses to Sign Divorce Papers

90 Day Fiancé star Ashley Martson told fans in an Instagram Q&A on Saturday, July 20, that her estranged husband, Jay Smith, is refusing to sign their divorce papers.

Martson, 33, who appeared with the Jamaican 20-year-old on season 6 of the TLC hit, was candid with a fan who asked, “Are you even divorced?”

“Nope!” she replied. “Someone won’t sign.”

The dental technician then explained that Smith, who is currently in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and facing deportation, “is requesting half of everything I own that’s why he won’t sign.”

Martson initially filed for divorce in January, only to withdraw the papers nine days later. She then refiled in April, claiming “adultery” as the reason she ended the marriage.

When another fan wrote that they hoped she had “good lawyers,” the reality TV star replied, “My attorney is a savage. You should see the cease and desist letters that just went out. I’m not worried about anyone taking anything. I may have made a bad decision but I’m not stupid.”

“I guess being burned in the past helped me in this situation,” added Martson, who met Smith while on vacation in Jamaica. “A little advice from me is to save EVERYTHING!! Receipts don’t lie. I saved it all from Day 1 and thank god I did. If your significant other goes through your phone email the stuff to an email they don’t know about. Be smart!”

The mom of two admitted in another Instagram Q&A on July 13 that she was “a dummy” for falling for Smith, telling fans that he’d been just 19 when they met, but she’d been told “he was 26 for the first 6 months.”

As 90 Day Fiancé fans saw on the show, Martson found out her husband cheated on her right after they wed and she caught him out a second time after he hooked up with a woman in a barbershop bathroom.

When a follower asked her on Saturday why she gave him a third chance, she replied with a shrugging emoji, “Can’t say I didn’t give the good old college try.”

Martson summed up how she is feeling now by sharing Trina’s “Single Again,” and wrote in pink, sparkly letters that she is “Single & Loving It!”

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

