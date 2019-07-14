90 Day Fiance’s Ashley Martson Says She Was ‘A Dummy’ for Marrying Jay Smith

90 Day Fiancé star Ashley Martson admitted in an Instagram Q&A on Saturday, July 13, that marrying Jay Smith was not a great idea.

The TLC star, who appeared on season 6 of the show alongside her now-estranged husband, was asked by a fan why she took “a chance on a 20 yr old boy??”

“Because I’m a dummy,” the 33-year-old responded. She told another fan that Smith had been just 19 when they’d met, “however I was told he was 26 for the first 6 months.”

Martson filed for divorce in January but withdrew the papers nine days later only to file again in April, claiming “adultery” as the reason she ended the marriage.

In April, she told Us Weekly that the pair were “not on good terms” after she “pretty much” threw him out of her house.

Smith, a Jamaican national who she met while on vacation in the Caribbean, was taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement earlier this month.

“Ashley feels as though Jay made his own bed,” her spokesperson Johnny Donovan told Us exclusively. “Ashley has been suffering for a long time — it’s payback. Jay thought she was joking, but no. He made his bed, and now he has to lie in it.”

Asked in her Instagram Q&A about Smith’s situation, she wrote, “This is all I will say. I have not posted or mentioned one thing about him since the arrest and I will continue to remain silent.”

“You saw maybe 3 hours of our life,” she continued. “No one has a Clue what is actually going on. There are no good details to share so instead of dragging someone through the mud who can’t defend themselves I’m staying silent. I’m moving on with my life and I wish everyone would allow me to do that!”

She also told her followers that she regrets being on TV “Every. Single. Day.”

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

