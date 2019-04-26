Single once again. 90 Day Fiancé star Ashley Marston is attempting to move on after filing for divorce from Jay Smith. Just hours after the divorce news broke on Thursday, April 25, Marston, 32, attended an event in New York City.

“I’ve been a train wreck all week, but I’m trying to get out,” the Pennsylvania native told Us Weekly exclusively at the launch event for MĀSK CBD | CBG | CBN infused skin care. “I had my heart broken.”

Marston and Smith’s journey was first documented on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé. She met the 20-year-old while vacationing in Jamaica. Six months later, the two were engaged and they tied the knot in May 2018. However, they’ve had their fair share of ups and downs as she filed for divorce in January after he was caught talking to other women on a dating app. Nine days later, she withdrew the paperwork and the pair were spotted out together again in February.

However, this time, she says the split is for good. “Cheating is not OK,” she told Us, pointing out that the divorce papers cite “adultery” as the reason she ended the marriage.

“We’re not on good terms,” she added, noting that she “pretty much” threw him out of their place two weeks ago. “We don’t live together anymore, but he lives in my hotel.”’

Marston stayed tight-lipped about the details of their breakup, as some of it will play out on the upcoming season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? However, she did note that she felt it was important for her to share her feelings with the fans, which is why she posted via Instagram on Thursday about being a “broken little girl.”

“I am devastated. I was just trying to be transparent with my fans because it’s not on the show, the ending, so I’m kind of letting them know that things weren’t good, but being vague because we are still filming,” she revealed.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? premieres on TLC Sunday, April 28, at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Marc Lupo

