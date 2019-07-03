90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Jay Smith is in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement amid his divorce from Ashley Martson, Us Weekly confirms.

The Jamaica native, 21, has been detained at York County Prison in Pennsylvania. In Touch Weekly, which broke the news, reported that Smith (real name Conroy St. Christopher Smith) turned himself in to authorities after learning that he had a warrant out for his arrest, stemming from an alleged violation of a protection from abuse order that Marton, 31, placed against him on Monday, July 1.

Before surrendering to ICE custody, Smith posted a cryptic video on his Instagram Stories of himself listening to a song about someone “turning” themselves in.

Smith moved from his native country to Martson’s hometown of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, in 2018 after they met and fell in love. He legally entered America under a K-1 visa, which requires a foreigner to marry his or her U.S. citizen petitioner within 90 days of entry; otherwise, they have to depart the country.

The couple tied the knot in May 2018, which fell within the 90-day-period, but Martson never filed to adjust Smith’s status.

Martson filed for divorce from Smith in January, not long after he started a GoFundMe campaign to raise $5,000 to “get a place to stay.” She withdrew the paperwork less than two weeks later, but filed for divorce again in April.

After the second filing, Martson told Us that she was “devastated” and called the pair’s marriage “real.” Later that month, she wrote on her Instagram Stories, “We’re much better off [as] friends.”

As viewers of the TLC reality series know, Smith was caught on the dating app Tinder after his wedding to Martson. She found out on the June 23 episode that he had been unfaithful a second time, when he hooked up with another woman in a barbershop bathroom. Martson kicked Smith out of her home on the Sunday, June 30, episode and subsequently called the police to report that he had been in the U.S. illegally.

Us Weekly has reached out to TLC and Martson for comment.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!