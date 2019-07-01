Pack your bags! Ashley called the police and tried to deport Jay out of the U.S. during the Sunday, June 30, episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? She felt so used and wanted him to be as far away as possible, even if that meant the police had to get involved.

Ashley confronted Jay face to face for the first time, and it didn’t go well. He said it was her fault that he cheated, and she totally lost it.

“You’re f–king disgusting and you’re full of s–t. … I hope your dick shrivels off and you f–king rot in hell and f–king die,” she said. “Way to use someone for a green card.”

Then, even after he was out of the house, she called the police to report him.

“I can simply go and find someone else, marry someone else and stay in the U.S. if I want. Simple. So don’t feel like you’re f–king God where I have to kiss your ass,” he said after she called the cops.

Chantel Discovers Pedro’s Flirty Behavior

Chantel met up with Pedro, his friends and his sister, and to no one’s surprise, there was big drama. It resulted in Pedro’s sister showing Chantel a video of him dancing with another woman.

“I feel betrayed by Pedro, and I feel like he doesn’t value our relationship and he doesn’t respect me,” Chantel said. “What kind of married man gets a plane ticket to a different country, leaves his wife and decides to go out scouting women with his sister?”

Pedro apologized, but Chantel felt totally heartbroken.

“I feel betrayed because Pedro doesn’t respect me,” she said. “At this point, I don’t believe that I can trust him because I’m still suspicious.”

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

