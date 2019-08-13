Baby boom! These 90 Day Fiancé stars have welcomed adorable babies together, and their little ones are too cute.

Paola and Russ Mayfield, who appeared on the first season of the reality show, told Us Weekly exclusively that they were expecting in July 2018.

“This is the most amazing feeling ever! We can’t believe we are going to be parents — we are already so in love with our baby,” the couple, who wed in 2013, said at the time. “We are ready for this new adventure and we know it will bring us closer together. God has blessed us again, and this time, we are going as strong as our baby’s heartbeat!”

Before their baby news, the TLC personalities revealed on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? that they had suffered a miscarriage because the Colombian native had type-O negative blood that was also Rh-negative.

When Paola and Russ found out that they were expecting again, they were nervous.

“We were very reserved at the beginning, and when we first found out, we were wary of getting our hopes up, because we didn’t want a repeat to happen,” Russ told Us exclusively at the time.

She added: “[We’re] just trying to protect ourselves. Like, you don’t want to get your hopes up because anything could happen, but it’s like, it’s hard not to feel excited. But every morning I try to just check on the baby’s heart rate and I try to find it, and I’m like, ‘OK, everything is fine.'”

Their baby boy, Axel, arrived in January 2019.

