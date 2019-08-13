Officially a family of four! Deavan Clegg and Jihoon Lee officially welcomed their first child together, a son named Taeyang Scuti Lee Clegg on April 11. The birth played out during the Monday, August 12, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

Deavan, 22, already has a 3-year-old daughter, Drascilla, from a previous relationship, but couldn’t be more excited about her new baby boy.

“Having Taeyang was one of the scariest, most rewarding experiences of my life,” the Salt Lake City native told Us Weekly exclusively. “Him being in the NICU was the most difficult experience I had to face in my life.”

Jihoon, who moved from South Korea to be with Deavan, was a bit more nervous following his first child’s birth. “I’m very happy,” the 29-year-old shared with Us. “I have no skills because I am a first-time father, but I will learn.”

Ahead of the show, the couple met on a dating app after multiple failed relationships and spoke every day for three months. When Jihoon came to America to meet Devean, they were intimate the first night they spent together. Soon after, she discovered she was pregnant.

