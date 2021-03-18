The start of something new! 90 Day Fiancé‘s Dean Hashim and his girlfriend, Rigin Bado, have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Marshawn, Us Weekly confirms.

“His name means ‘God is good,'” the couple exclusively told Us on Thursday, March 18. “We named him this because we feel that he is a blessing and a miracle for two reasons. One, because Rigin was told that because of a condition she has called polycystic ovarian syndrome, she would have much difficulty having a baby. Also, the fact that baby Marshawn was three weeks early and … did not even need incubation!”

The Virginia native is also the father of a teenage daughter named Brianna from a previous relationship — and she was “totally on board” with her dad expanding their family.

“Brianna just wants her daddy to be happy,” Hashim exclusively explained to Us in January. “We’re both Pisces. We’re both free spirits. So she understands that we live our life by our instincts.”

As for Bado, he thought that the Philippines native would make a “very caring mom.” He gushed at the time: “I noticed that all of her nieces and nephews love her. … They’re running behind her, hugging her, everything like that because she’s got such a good, giving and nurturing spirit. I’m like, ‘Dude, you were meant to be a mom.’”

While Hashim initially wasn’t sure that he wanted children, he was “surprised” by the strong reaction he had when his girlfriend previously suffered a miscarriage.

“Something in my mind said, ‘Maybe you do want a kid, bro,’” he explained to Us. “And that’s how I came to the realization. … I finally found someone who I do want to spend the rest of my life with. I felt like I got happy.”

The couple were “speechless” when they found out that Bado was pregnant again. “I was just like, ‘Are you serious?’” Hashim recalled. “If people know our journey, I wasn’t even thinking about having a baby at first and [there was] the whole thing with Rigin and [polycystic ovary syndrome]. Usually, they tell women that have PCOS you can’t have kids.”

The TLC personality became even more excited when he found out the sex of their son. “Everybody knows I love my daughter to the moon, to the stars, she’s my princess, my mini me, but I’ve never had a son,” he gushed. “I don’t know what it is to be able to teach him how to throw a football and play baseball … like, all that stuff my dad taught me. My dad was a giant to me, rest in peace, and I hope that I can match up to that.”

Hashim joined the 90 Day Fiancé franchise when he appeared on his estranged brother Tarik Myers’ season of the TLC show in 2014. He went on to join the casts of 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk and 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined. Hashim and Bado now star on 90 Day Diaries. Season 1 is available for streaming on Discovery+.

Keep scrolling to see their baby boy’s darling debut.