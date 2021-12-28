Jonathan Rivera is a dad! The 90 Day Fiancé alum’s fiancée, Janelle Miller, gave birth to their baby boy earlier this year.

The twosome welcomed their son, Jackson, on August 19.

“Mom & Dad love you to death already!” he wrote via Facebook at the time. “Thank you so much to all the family and friends who have called to check on us. Janelle is healthy, the baby is healthy, God is SO good! 💙 👣 🙌🏼🙏🏼 🌎 #jacksonmillerrivera #firstborn #myson #beyondthankful.”

More recently, Rivera shared a series of snaps of the family of three celebrating their first Christmas together.

“Our first Christmas was perfect! #blessedbeyondmeasure 🎄🎅🏼❤️,” the reality star wrote.

Earlier this month, he posted pictures from their Christmas card photo shoot, celebrating his fiancée in the caption. “Don’t forget to pause and look around at how far you’ve come…Our dreams of becoming a family have only come true because of you,” he wrote. “You are the epitome of strength. Jackson and I LOVE and APPRECIATE you so much! ❤️ #happyfriday #theRiveracrew #boymom.”

The former reality star, 34, shared the sports talent marketing agent’s pregnancy news in March. “We’ve been keeping a little secret,” Rivera captioned his Facebook reveal at the time, showing his partner’s baby bump. “We will be welcoming our first child, our son, in August! We love him so much already, we couldn’t be more excited. #firstborn.”

The couple got engaged in June 2020, which the former TLC personality called the “easiest decision” he had ever made.

Rivera was previously married to Fernanda Flores, but the Mexico native, 23, declared herself “officially single” after nearly two years of marriage in March 2020.

“By forgiving and closing chapters you open your heart to more blessings to come in your way,” Flores wrote via Instagram after finalizing their divorce. “I can’t thank you enough to all my followers, friends and family for all your love and support in all this journey. This isn’t a failure; this is a win! Excited to see what God has planned for me.”

The exes confirmed in January 2019 that they had called it quits. Rivera hinted at their breakup one month prior when he said on social media that his then-wife had moved to Chicago “to pursue a modeling career.”

The real estate agent explained Flores’ decision to leave, writing via Instagram: “Left me on the airplane in Chicago amongst many other things. … She said MANY things you can’t take back that I won’t mention, you’ll have to trust me when I tell you, good luck.”

When a Twitter user asked the model what had happened that same month, she replied, “You want to know what happened? I married a narcissist.”

Flores subsequently shared a photo of “narcissistic traits,” which read, “Nothing will ever be his fault. He’ll never be there for you. Ever. No matter what.” The list called out other traits as well, including lying, anger and selfishness.

In May 2019, Rivera made his relationship with Miller public when he gave her a “Woman Crush Wednesday” shout-out.