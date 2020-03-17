On to the next one. Fernanda Flores of 90 Day Fiancé revealed that she has officially finalized her divorce from Jonathan Rivera.

Flores, 21, made the announcement to her 355,000 Instagram followers on Monday, March 16. She shared photos of her smiling, while chicly dressed in a beige pant and jacket combo, black turtleneck and stylish black heels. She also posted a video of herself walking confidently through a courthouse and squealing with excitement over what’s to come.

“Officially single!” she captioned her social media update on Monday. “By forgiving and closing chapters, you open your heart to more blessings to come in your way.”

Flores’ statement continued, “I can’t thank you enough to all my followers, friends and family for all your love and support in all this journey. This isn’t a failure, this is a win! Excited to see what God has planned for me.✨.”

In her Instagram Stories, the Mexico native reposted congratulatory posts from fans sending her well wishes over her separation news. She also shared a TikTok video of her happily dancing to Selena Gomez’s chart-topping breakup song, “Lose You to Love Me.”

Flores and Rivera, 33, first met at a club in Mexico while he was on vacation. At the time, she was 17 and he was 30.

Rivera proposed to Flores three months later, and she wed the Chicago native on May 5, 2018. Their love story, including their Chicago area wedding, was featured on the sixth season of 90 Day Fiancé.

Flores and Rivera called it quits last January. The realtor confirmed that they were “separating” via Instagram Live following an episode of 90 Day Fiancé. He also explained what led to their split.

“Every marriage has its problems. Every relationship has its issues. It’s all about your attitude,” he explained at the time. “As long as you’re positive.”

Rivera acknowledged that everything “happened really fast” between the now-exes but he didn’t regret anything, adding, “I promise you, I didn’t give up. I gave 110 percent to my marriage. I reached a point where I said, ‘I have to love myself just as much.’”

Rivera noted that the former pair “will remain friends.”