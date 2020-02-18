Part two is here! Following the shocking first part of the 90 Day Fiance season 7 reunion, in which Angela and Michael revealed to everyone that they had sex 38 times in two weeks, the group revealed their final statuses in part two.

On Monday, February 17, Mike and Natalie, Tania and Syngin, Blake and Jasmin, Emily and Sasha, Anna and Mursel, Robert and Anny, Michael and Juliana and Angela and Michael sat down with Shaun Robinson and got real about where they stood following this past season.

Some pairs were not in the best place. Mike, 34, and Natalie, 35, were struggling with her being stuck in Ukraine. He had flown to meet her and was ready to propose by their second meeting. However, her documentation was still “in process.” Plus, Natalie felt that she was “betrayed” by Mike and believed that he cheated on her with his best friend when they were engaged. He adamantly denied he ever cheated.

While the couple is still together, religion is also still a big obstacle that’s pulling them apart. Even if she does forgive him, they’re not in the same place when it comes to their beliefs. While Natalie attends church weekly and wants to have children who do the same, Mike is an atheist. During the season, she said she doesn’t trust people who don’t believe in God.

“I believe that we are not the only thing in this universe. The universe is way too big, there is something out there that is far more intelligent than we are,” he said during the reunion special. “I don’t believe in God. It doesn’t make me a bad person. I don’t judge anyone. I support Natalie the fullest. I’ll be there. I want her to go to church.”

Scroll through the gallery below for more updates on this season’s 90 Day Fiance couples: