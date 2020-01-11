At a crossroads. 90 Day Fiancé stars Tania Maduro and Syngin Colchester butted heads while discussing the South African native’s lack of enthusiasm for work.

“You could bartend for a little bit,” the former Democracy Spring national organizer, 29, suggests to her love in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek from the Sunday, January 12, episode.

“Yeah, I don’t mind,” Syngin, also 29, replies. “I know what I have to do then. I’m just talking about in general, I hate being in the work system.”

Tania appears frustrated by his comments, saying: “Well, I just wish you’d figure it out.”

Syngin doubles down on this plans to find employment one day. “About what? I’m going to work,” he argues. “I’m going to get a f–king steady job, even though I know I’m going to be in the ‘system.’ I’m going to take the ‘system’ …”

Tania then interrupts him, saying: “So you’re just going to be f–king miserable. Great.”

“I’m going to take the system up my bum,” Syngin jokingly replies. “I’m going to do it.”

An exasperated Tania gets serious about the conversation and express her doubts about the relationship. “Well there are just some times where I’m like, ‘Are you just too young for me?’ I want, like, an adult next to me too.”

Syngin takes some time to think about Tania’s comments before saying, “Well, I am. I’m also a very free spirit, like, I don’t … I sometimes don’t even worry about the future.”

Tania seems dejected by Syngin’s comments, replying: “You never have. But now it’s like I need to be grounded a little bit.”

Growingly increasingly frustrated with the conversation, Syngin snaps. “Why are you being like this right now? It’s too much,” he says. “I don’t have time for this s–t.”

“You just don’t care about it! You already said you don’t care about the future,” Tania responds. Syngin then disagrees, arguing that he does, in fact, think about his future.

“I do care,” Syngin says before sarcastically adding, “Ok. No, I don’t. Not at all. Let’s just see what the universe does.”

“That’s literally what you do,” Tania responds. Syngin continues to react sarcastically, saying, “Yeah, let’s do it. Sounds game to me.”

Tania then stresses that she’s not the one “doing it,” before Tyngin replies, “Like, what is the problem right now?”

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé follows Tania, Syngin and seven other couples as they navigate the K-1 visa process, their relationships and a three-month countdown to marriage.

90 Day Fiancé airs on TLC Sunday, January 12, at 8 p.m. ET.