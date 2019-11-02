It’s that time of year again! Season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé premieres on Sunday, November 1, and the couples are determined to make their love last. However, it won’t be without many, many barriers. While some couples have massive age gaps this season, others strongly believe in love at first sight and didn’t waste any time getting serious fast. These pairs have gotten engaged and must marry within 90 days of arriving in the U.S. – or their partner may have to leave the country.

Connecticut native Tania, 29, met Syngin, 29, when she went to South Africa to connect with a different man she had met on a dating app. When the first connection fell flat, she flirted with Syngin, the bartender at the bar; the two went home together and she extended her trip … for four months.

Robert, 41, and Anny, 30, also met on social media and began talking every day. The Florida native then booked a cruise that stopped in the Dominican Republic, so the pair could meet. He proposed on day one after spending eight hours with Anny. Blake, 29, and Jasmin, 27, met online as well, but he assumed she was too good to be true. Eventually, he flew from L.A. to Finland to meet her and it went so well, they made it official.

Meanwhile, things moved a bit slower for Michael, 41, and Juliana, 23. He met the international model from Brazil during a friend’s yacht party and they fell in love. She applied for a tourist visa but was denied. Shortly after, the Connecticut native realized how much he loved her so he then proposed and applied for the K1 Visa.

The story is a bit different for Emily, 28, since she had already moved from Oregon to Russia after graduating from college. However, her plans to travel Europe changed when she met and fell in love with trainer Sasha, 31, and she got pregnant. Then there’s Mike, 34, who was set up online by his close friend. After instantly connecting with Natalie, 35, from Ukraine, he flew to meet her. By their second meeting — in Paris — he was ready to pop the question.

Scroll through the gallery below to find out more about each pair, including the red flags that could be detrimental to each couple.