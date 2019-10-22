What now? The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way tell-all brought all the couples together — some virtually — as they gave fans an update on where their relationships stand today.

Jihoon was the only foreign partner able to be there in person for the taping, as he was visiting Deavan and their newborn son, Taeyang, in the States before they all headed back to South Korea.

The rest of the cast — Jenny, Laura, Tiffany and Corey — sat next to their significant others who were projected on the screen aside them. And yes, Sumit did call in for his segment with Jenny despite previously dropping the major bomb that he’s actually married to another woman.

Sadly, Karine was unable to attend the reunion with Paul and there wasn’t really an explanation for her absence. They are new parents to baby Pierre, so perhaps that’s the reason she wasn’t there.

The popular spinoff featured six singles who moved abroad for love. But did they stay there or move back home? And where do the couples stand today?

Scroll down to find out which couples are still together…