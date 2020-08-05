90 Day Fiancé stars Paul Staehle and Karine Martins have made headlines for their tumultuous relationship on more than one occasion.

The couple met online after he decided to look for love outside of his native Kentucky. “I haven’t had the best of luck in past relationships here locally,” he explained on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. “I’ve been betrayed. I’ve experienced unfaithful girlfriends — a lot of negative, chaotic things. Being burned that many times definitely affects anybody.”

Staehle and Martins faced early obstacles in their relationship, including a language barrier that forced them to communicate through translated text messages. However, he ultimately moved to Brazil to live with her.

The pair tied the knot in Brazil in November 2017. They welcomed son Pierre in March 2019.

“I’m very happy, very excited,” Staehle exclusively told Us Weekly shortly after their son’s birth. “I’m also very nervous and want to do everything the best that I can and do everything right. Everyone keeps asking how it feels to be a dad. Anyone can make a baby, but going through the day-to-day process of being a father is going to be a new experience. I’m very happy, very honored and very privileged and I want to make sure I do my absolute best for Pierre.”

Martins, for her part, noted that the delivery “was super hard” on her. “I am fine and happy, even with the hard time I have had,” she said.

Staehle and Martins hit another roadblock in July 2020 when he claimed she and Pierre were missing after an altercation that led to police being called to their home. “Karine took off with Pierre and I don’t know where they are,” he claimed in an Instagram Story video.

Staehle later alleged that Martins filed a “full restraining order” against him. She claimed in a written statement that he sexually assaulted her and would not allow her “to leave the house.”

Martins addressed the incident one day later, telling her Instagram followers that she was not missing. “I want you all to know that me and Pierre are doing well now,” she wrote via her Instagram Story. “All this past days I had a lot going on. I had issues where the police was called because I feared for my life and my son’s life which led me to ask for help and ultimately be rescued from an environment that no longer was healthy for none of us involved in the situation.”

Scroll down to revisit the TLC stars’ ups and downs through the years.