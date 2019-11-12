



It’s over for 90 Day Fiancé stars Karine Martins and Paul Staehle. The couple are calling it quits after tying the knot in 2017, Us Weekly can confirm.

Karine, 23, commented on her divorce from Paul, 30, to Us. “Yes, I am looking for a lawyer now,” she said on Tuesday.

The TLC personality’s remark comes one day after Paul shared a cryptic Instagram Story post in Portuguese, Karine’s native language, regarding how his wife “started divorce proceedings” in Manaus, Brazil. Following this update, he shared a brief video of the pair’s 7-month-old son, Pierre, playing with a toy as the Kentucky native said: “Daddy’s gonna miss you.”

Paul addressed his split from Karine in a more in-depth statement via his Instagram Story on Tuesday. He noted that the pair “are only doing cameos together until midnight tonight,” and added that he “will be unbookable” for the time being.

“I will probably go up [to] the Amazon to try to convince her to live with Pierre in [the] USA with or without me,” he continued. “I just want the best possible life for my son.”

Before announcing their separation, Karine and Paul said their home in Brazil was burglarized. The American-born star shared photos from the robbery, and he noted that “everything of value” was stolen.

In Tuesday’s Instagram Story update, Paul said they are “not creating” a GoFundMe page because of the burglary or “filing any type of insurance claim” for the damages.

Karine first met the father of her child online, and Paul later traveled to his future wife’s home country to meet her face-to-face. Shortly after seeing their connection play out successfully in-person, the duo tied the knot.

The now-estranged couple welcomed Pierre in March after Karine suffered two miscarriages. “The first miscarriage was very early on,” Paul told Us exclusively in November 2018. “We weren’t really that attached. Right after that second miscarriage went through, we got pregnant again. It was like, boom, boom. That was the one everyone saw on TV.”

Divorce has been a subject associated with the rocky couple, whose ups and downs were documented across 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days and 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. In September, Paul wrote in a now-deleted Facebook post that Karine “asked me to remove our photos” and also “let everyone know that she doesn’t want me in her life.” He added, “Guess I need a lawyer.”

Paul also shared a poll about “someone” he knew “very well” with his Instagram followers earlier that month, writing: “Should a wife divorce her husband over his mother buying gifts daily spoiling their son? Should a grandmother be banned from seeing her grandchildren over spoiling them. And a husband be divorced for defending his mother’s actions?”

With reporting by Travis Cronin