



The end of the road? 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Paul Staehle claimed that his wife, Karine Martins, is filing for divorce from him on Monday, November 11.

In a cryptic Instagram Story update, Paul, 30, shared a statement about the rocky couple’s relationship status along with a GIF of Rick and Morty character Jerry Smith crying. The message, which was in Portuguese, noted that Karine, 23, “started divorce proceedings” in Manaus, Brazil.

This post was followed by a quick video of the couple’s son, Pierre Martins Staehle. In the clip, Paul said that “daddy’s gonna miss you” to the pair’s 7-month-old child, who was shown playing with a toy.

Karine did not comment on the duo’s apparent split, but she instead shared photos of Pierre bonding with his uncle to her Instagram Story.

Days before divorce speculation surfaced, Paul said on Instagram on Friday, November 8, that burglars took “everything of value” from the pair’s Brazil home. Karine addressed the incident in her native language via her Instagram Story, where she essentially stated that they were “fine, that’s what matters now.”

This isn’t the first time Paul — who appeared on season 1 of the TLC spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days with Karine in 2017 — has suggested the pair were heading for divorce. In a now-deleted Facebook post, he claimed their marriage was over.

“Karine asked me to remove our photos. And let everyone know that she doesn’t want me in her life,” he wrote in September. He also noted in Portuguese that Karine’s “divorce lawyer called me,” and added in English: “Guess I need a lawyer.”

Earlier that month, Paul shared a poll on Instagram that hinted at problems in his marriage to Karine.

“Doing a poll strictly out of curiosity,” he wrote. “For someone I know very well…… Should a wife divorce her husband over his mother buying gifts daily spoiling their son? Should a grandmother be banned from seeing her grandchildren over spoiling them. And a husband be divorced for defending his mother’s actions?”

Paul left his home state of Kentucky to pursue a relationship with Karine in Brazil after the pair met during his trip to the Amazon River on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. After tying the knot in 2017, Us Weekly revealed that they welcomed their son in March this year. (Karine suffered two miscarriages before getting pregnant with Pierre.)

Speaking with Us exclusively, Paul confirmed how “excited” he was to become a father. “I’m also very nervous and want to do everything the best that I can and do everything right,” he said at the time. “Everyone keeps asking how it feels to be a dad. Anyone can make a baby, but going through the day-to-day process of being a father is going to be a new experience.”

Their romance as a married couple with a baby on the way was documented on the TLC spinoff, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, earlier this year.