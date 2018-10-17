Paul Staehle is ready to be a dad! It’s been a rocky road for the 35-year-old and wife Karine Martin, who is currently pregnant for the third time. In the past year, she went through two miscarriages – one of which was documented on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

“The first miscarriage was very early on. We weren’t really that attached. Right after that second miscarriage went through, we got pregnant again. It was like, boom, boom. That was the one everyone saw on TV,” Paul told Us Weekly exclusively at 90 Day Fiancé Season 6 mixer in Los Angeles. “The next pregnancy, she was actually prescribed birth control, and she was taking a supplement to feel better. We were supposed to wait six months to a year. So, we were gonna wait, give it time in regards to that. We’ve actually heard things where if we had the baby within six months it’s actually better. I was like, OK, whenever you’re ready. She got pregnant within a few months. She was in denial.”

While “it’s been intense,” Karine, 22, and Paul are now in full planning stage for their son. She’s actually already picked out a name, and while Paul can’t pronounce it, that’s not the reason he’s trying to get Karine to change her mind.

“The initials I don’t like. The initials she wants are ‘PMS.’ She doesn’t get why it’s bad,” the Kentucky native told Us. “It’s not gonna be good. I was bullied all my life. It’s not good initials.”

The pair’s main residence is still Brazil, but Karine “wants to relocate” to the States, Paul said. “It’s a very, very exciting thing.”

A new season of 90 Day Fiancé premieres on TLC Sunday, October 21, at 8 p.m. ET.

