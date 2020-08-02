90 Day Fiancé star Karine Martins spoke out on Instagram on Sunday, August 2, one day after her estranged husband, Paul Staehle, claimed she and their son, Pierre, were missing.

“I want you all to know that me and Pierre are doing well now,” the Brazil native, 23, wrote on her Instagram Stories, days after getting an emergency protective order against her husband following a fight that saw police come to their home.

“All this past days I had a lot going on,” the reality TV star continued. “I had issues where the police was called because I feared for my life and my son’s life which led me to ask for help and ultimately be rescued from an environment that no longer was healthy for none of us involved in the situation.”

Staehle, 37, posted on his Instagram Stories on Saturday, August 1, that he was “scared” and “really upset” because Martins left their home with their 16-month-old son and was missing. The TLC star claimed on social media hours earlier that a neighbor had called him while he was briefly in the hospital to reveal that his wife had fled their home with Pierre and jumped into a man’s car.

Staehle also shared official paperwork from a “full restraining order” that Martins filed against him that stipulated he could not be within 500 feet of his wife and son.

In the documents, she claimed that her husband had raped her, stopped her from getting birth control and was holding onto her Green Card and threatened to take their son away “if I ever leave.” She also alleged that he was “armed and dangerous.”

It’s not the first time Staehle has been in trouble with the law. He was convicted of second-degree arson in 2014, serving probation, and revealed on the show that he had violated an ex-girlfriend’s restraining order and “got locked back up over it.”

In her Instagram Stories post on Sunday, Martins, who married Staehle in 2017, wrote, “I’m getting the best help I could ever get and I’m really thankful for all the people involved in it. I also that all the people that worry about me for the support I have had. It has been a big part of my recovery.”

Martins left the couple’s home following a nasty fight on Thursday, July 30. Staehle told police while live-streaming on Instagram that night that the altercation began after he saw his wife “talking to a Brazilian lawyer about child support and divorce.”

In her post on Sunday, Martins intimated that her marriage to Staehle is over, writing, “Relationships are hard and sometimes it just can’t be fixed anymore. I need this time to organize my thoughts, work on myself and care for my son after everything we have been through in the last year and half.”

“I also would like to state that I’m not missing,” she continued. “The police knows where to find me if they need me.”

She also clarified that she has not started a GoFundMe fundraiser and asked fans to “keep your prayers for me and Pierre.”

The couple appeared on season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2017 as well as 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way in 2019. In November, Us Weekly reported that the couple had split, with Martins telling Us that she was “looking for a lawyer.”