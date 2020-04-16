The Other Way is back! TLC announced the cast for a new season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, following six Americans as they head to foreign countries in hopes of true love.

The Other Way is the opposite of the original 90 Day Fiancé; the American gives up their everyday life to move across the globe for love. “Racing against a ticking clock, they will face the challenges of relocating internationally, overcoming major culture shocks, winning over soon-to-be foreign in-laws and, most importantly, trying to make it down the aisle,” the press release reveals.

On season 2, four new couples embark on the journey while two couples may look familiar. Jenny and Sumit and Deavan and Jihoon were both introduced during the first season and made it work, despite many challenges along the way.

Jenny, 61, and Sumit, 32 is uprooting her life again to head from California back to India to be with Sumit. Last season, they hit many bumps in their relationship when she found out that the was in an arranged marriage. She had to return home to the states. However, he promises that he’ll never keep any more secrets from her and that he’s getting a divorce. She’s hopeful he’s changed for good.

Meanwhile, Deavan, 23, can’t wait to move from Salt Lake City, Utah, to South Korea to be with Jihoon, 29 — and she’s taking her two children and her mom along with her. Almost immediately upon her arrival, however, they realize that the language barrier isn’t the only thing standing between them.

Meet all the new couples below. Season 2 of The Other Way premieres on TLC Monday, June 1, at 9 p.m. ET.