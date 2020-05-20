’90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After’ Season 5: Meet the Cast

Can they make it work? Six couples will return for season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After to reveal where their relationships stand after reality TV interference.

On Sunday, May 17, TLC began to announce the cast of the new season, revealing one pair a day, beginning with Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa.

Kalani, 31, and Asuelu, 25, first appeared on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé. They met while she was on vacation in Samoa, where he worked at her resort. While on the trip, she got pregnant. The California native welcomed their son Oliver in January 2018. In the new promo, Kalani claims that it’s not difficult to be a mother of two — something Kalani doesn’t quite agree with.

After Asuelu moved to the United States, he and Kalani tied the knot in September 2018. They found out during a December 2018 episode that they were expecting their second child together. “It’s not good timing right now,” she explained. “I feel like I’m not even as good of a mom as I should be now and now I’m going to have another baby to take myself away from my baby even more. I just feel even more overwhelmed than I already did and I’m so sick of disappointing my family.”

Kalani worried at the time that since they were not married yet, Asuelu only wanted to have another child so they would have to wed. However, she later clarified via Instagram in December 2018 that her reaction to the news was “because of my mental state when I’m pregnant, not that I was ungrateful to be pregnant.” The reality star gave birth to son Kennedy in May 2019.

Another couple announced in the cast is season 7’s Tania Maduro and Syngin Colchester. Tania, 29, met Syngin, 29, after flying to South Africa to meet another man she was speaking to on a dating app. However, she connected with the bartender and ended up staying in South Africa for four and a half months. Although they had their fair share of ups and downs through the season, they tied the knot.

Couples featured on past seasons of Happily Ever After include Russ Mayfield and Paola Mayfield, Loren Goldstone and Alexei Brovarnik, Jorge Nava and Anfisa Arkhipchenko, Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou, Ashley Martson and Jay Smith, and Colt Johnson and Larissa Dos Santos Lima.

Scroll through the gallery below for the full cast. Season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After premieres on TLC Sunday, June 14, at 8 p.m. ET.