No happy ending? Kalani threatened to call off her wedding to Asuelu after he put their baby in danger during the Sunday, November 18 episode of 90 Day Fiancé. They were on their way to their new home in Utah, and it was off to a very rocky start. Catch up on what you might have missed during this week’s episode!

Kalani Questioned Her Engagement to Asuelu

Kalani and Asuelu were headed to Utah to start their new life in their new home, but it didn’t exactly go smoothly. During the drive, their baby started hysterically crying. Asuelu, who was in the back seat, didn’t know what to do so he took the baby out of the car seat while Ashley was still driving. She completely went nuts.

“You can’t take a baby out of a f–king car seat on the road,” Kalani said. “I feel like if we were not in the car, I probably would deck him.”

Asuelu was hurt by Kalani’s words because in Samoa, they don’t use car seats so he genuinely didn’t know. However, the situation deeply shook up Kalani.

“This situation with the baby definitely makes me doubt wanting to marry Asuelu,” Kalani said.

Fernanda Threatened to Go Back to Mexico

Fernanda freaked out during last week’s episode, when she saw Jonathan dancing with another woman at the club. She said he didn’t respect her wishes and he thought she was overreacting.

“You can’t act that way. If you were to get in trouble, she could’ve pressed charges. You know what that means for us? They’d never give you your citizenship,” Jonathan said, to which Fernanda replied, “It’s OK with me.”

She also wasn’t cool with him trying to shift the blame on to her, and even threatened to leave him.

“If you put me in this situation, I prefer to be in Mexico with my family,” Fernanda said. They eventually made up, but Jonathan better not slip up again.

Olga and Steven Had Their Baby and Immediately Started Fighting

Steven and Olga finally welcomed their healthy baby boy through a C-section this week. They were completely overjoyed.

“When Steven held the baby, I could see that he grew up,” Olga said. “He became a father.”

Their happiness was short-lived as they almost immediately started fighting over how to care for their baby once Olga left the hospital and came home. She didn’t want Steven exposing the baby to so many germs and it set him off.

“I’m going to tell you one thing, you’re not going to be an asshole to me,” Steven said to Olga, and she was angry.

Colt Proposed to Larissa

Larissa was getting frustrated that Colt wouldn’t let her buy the couch or car she wanted, so he thought it’d be cool to do something nice for his fiancé and properly propose to her with a ring. He took her to the Stratosphere, one of the tallest buildings in Las Vegas. The only problem is, she has a major problem with heights.

“I’m deadly afraid from high places. I don’t know why Colt had the brilliant idea to bring me to the most highest place in Vegas,” Larissa said, adding that she was about to vomit.

He finally popped the question after she calmed down and Larissa couldn’t have been happier.

“I think that was amazing. I did not expect that Colt would do something like that,” Larissa said. “I feel really happy that Colt give to me a beautiful surprise.”

Jay Got Some Worrying Advice

Jay has yet to really feel comfortable in the U.S., and part of the reason for that is he lives in a predominantly white neighborhood with Ashley where people are constantly staring at him.

“Why do white people always think a black person is bad?” Jay asked his fiancé. “It makes no sense.”

He went to get his first haircut at a barbershop, where he hoped to meet some new friends, and once they found out about his situation of being 20 years old and getting married in a month, they told him not to do it.

“I love Ashley and there isn’t a part of me at this moment that is thinking that I’m giving up a lot,” Jay said. “If it was up to me, I wouldn’t be marrying her right now. Like if I could come to the U.S. and live with her, I wouldn’t be marrying her.”

Leida’s Family Hated Eric’s Apartment

Leida was still so upset about Eric’s small and messy apartment that she refused to stay there the first night. The next day, while Eric was at work, she took her family there so they could see it for themselves.

“My family hates the apartment. They want us to find a bigger place, a proper place to live. At this point, I really agree with my family,” Leida said. “Eric failed me and I don’t think that I’m ready to get married with Eric.”

Leida and her family sat down with Eric once he got back from work to voice their concerns. Leida’s father even offered to pay for the first few months of rent on a better place, but Eric refused.

“I think Eric doesn’t want to accept money from my family because he wanted to show that he’s going to provide [for] me and Alessandro,” Leida said.

90 Day Fiancé airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

