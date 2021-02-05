Welcome to the world. Karine Martins and Paul Staehle’s second son, Ethan, arrived on Friday, February 5.

“Born healthy and very fast,” Staehle wrote via Instagram at the time.

The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days alums fell in love on season 1 of the TLC show and tied the knot in November 2017. Two years later, the reality stars welcomed their first child, Pierre.

“I’m very happy, very excited,” the Kentucky native, 37, exclusively told Us Weekly in March 2019 of becoming a father. “I’m also very nervous and want to do everything the best that I can and do everything right. Everyone keeps asking how it feels to be a dad. Anyone can make a baby, but going through the day-to-day process of being a father is going to be a new experience. I’m very happy, very honored and very privileged and I want to make sure I do my absolute best for Pierre.”

The Brazil native chimed in at the time: “I am fine, and happy, even with the hard time I have had. And I am recovering well, but I am still very weak. It was super hard, but now everything is fine because the baby is calm and he is breast-feeding well.”

In July 2020, Staehle alleged that his estranged wife was missing with their toddler and had filed a “full restraining order” against him.

Martins subsequently shared a statement, reading, “Relationships are hard and sometimes it just can’t be fixed anymore. I need this time to organize my thoughts, work on myself and care for my son after everything we have been through in the last year and a half.”

Her estranged husband announced in May that Martins was pregnant with baby No. 2. He shared the little one’s sex three months later.

“I will not see my sons for a very long time,” he wrote via Instagram in August 2020. “I have to cope with the fact I probably will never see my wife and son again. Or see the birth or ever see my unborn child. … I have lost my sons. That being said, I think I am mentally doing what is best staying constructive and busy.”

The reality stars reunited in October 2020, posting photos together in their Kentucky home. “Happy Three Year Wedding Anniversary,” Staehle wrote via Instagram the following month. “It’s been one hell of a roller coaster ride.