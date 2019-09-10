



Didn’t see that one coming! Sumit dropped a huge bomb during the Monday, September 9, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way in revealing he’s already married!

The 30-year-old did not tell his girlfriend, Jenny, yet, but opened up to the cameras that he was hiding a huge secret from her.

“She gave up a lot for me and keep on thinking that we will gonna get married,” Sumit says in a confessional interview. “It is very unfair to her.”

Jenny, who is 30 years older than Sumit, moved from Palm Springs, California, to India to be with him in the hopes of getting married and making her stay permanent. But because he’s already wed, it’s likely she will have to leave soon once her tourist visa expires. We have yet to see her reaction to the news.

Sumit has been MIA from their apartment in recent episodes, often leaving Jenny behind to go home to deal with his parents, who think he’s just away on business. But now it seems Sumit has more than just his parents to handle — he has a wife!

Watch Sumit reveal his secret in the video above.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC Mondays at 9/8c.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!