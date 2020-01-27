One big, happy family! 90 Day Fiancé star Michael Jessen tied the knot with Juliana Custodio — and his ex-wife, Sarah Jessen, officiated the ceremony.

“This is sort of an unusual setup, right?” Sarah, 42, quipped at the altar on the Sunday, January 26, episode. “How many ex-wives officiate their ex-husband’s wedding?”

After Sarah broke the ice, the couple exchanged vows in the backyard of their Connecticut home. Michael, 42, and Sarah’s son, Max, and daughter, CeCe, were among the loved ones in attendance.

Sarah acknowledged to the cameras that officiating her ex-husband’s wedding was a tad awkward, although she ultimately gave her blessing to his relationship with Juliana, 23.

“I could be the 42-year-old stay-at-home mom who’s bitter that her ex traded her in for a younger model, but I’m not,” she said before footage of her hugging the newlyweds played on the TLC reality series.

Sarah also praised the Brazil native for treating her and Michael’s children as though they were her own.

“The more that my kids talked about her and told me about her and the more I thought about the kind of woman Michael would choose, I knew it since then,” she admitted.

It was an emotional day for Juliana too, as she broke down in tears before walking down the aisle because her family at home in Brazil did not reach out to congratulate her on her nuptials. Fortunately, the bride was all smiles once the ceremony officially began.

After saying “I do,” the model announced, “We’re married!” and clinked champagne glasses with her groom before giving him a big kiss.

Michael and Juliana also documented their reception on the show. After their first dance, she spoke about how he has exceeded her expectations. She then joked that he is stuck with her because they will never divorce.

Viewers were introduced to the pair during the season 7 premiere in November 2019 after they met at a friend’s yacht party.

