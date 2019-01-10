It’s officially over for 90 Day Fiancé couple Jonathan Rivera and Fernanda Flores.

“I haven’t spoken to Fernanda since December 22,” Jonathan told In Touch on Thursday, January 10. “I have a lot going on and so in the midst of all the craziness, I try to focus on what’s important.”

Speculation that Jonathan and Fernanda, who tied the knot during the season 6 finale of the TLC series, which aired on December 30, called it quits began after fans noticed that they did not spend New Year’s Eve together.

“No she’s in Houston,” Jonathan, 32, replied to a fan who asked about the 20-year-old fitness model on December 31 via Instagram. “She wanted to pursue a modeling career in Chicago. Decided to leave and realized she couldn’t do it on her own. She said MANY things you can’t take back that I won’t mention, you’ll have to trust me when I tell you, good luck.”

“She decided to leave..left me on the airplane in Chicago amongst many other things,” he told another Instagram user. “I decided to spend the rest of the time with my family. When she realized her lifestyle was going to be different she wanted to apologize and asked me to forgive her. I haven’t.”

Fernanda, for her part, told fans via Instagram Live earlier this month that she doesn’t “want to talk about anything about Jonathan again.”

While their union was short-lived, the real estate agent insisted on Friday that the twosome’s feelings for each other “were real.”

“Fernanda’s not a gold digger. Fernanda didn’t come here for a green card,” he told In Touch. “What happened was things change, things change and people change and I can’t help that.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!