Kicking off 2019 as a single man? While 90 Day Fiancé viewers watched Jonathan Rivera and Fernanda Flores tie the knot during the season 6 finale of the TLC show, which aired on Sunday, December 30, the couple may have already split.

Speculation about the pair’s separation began when the real estate agent, 32, posted a picture on Instagram of himself celebrating New Year’s Eve with his family, but not the fitness model, 19.

“Bring in the New Year with this special lady!” he captioned the photo, which was uploaded on Monday, December 31. “Wishing all my friends, familia and supporters an abundance of love, health, wealth and success in 2019! #family #love #health #wealth #success #newyearseve #2019 #familyfirst.”

An Instagram user questioned if Flores was present for the celebration and Rivera replied, “No she’s in Houston. She wanted to pursue a modeling career in Chicago. Decided to leave and realized she couldn’t do it on her own. She said MANY things you can’t take back that I won’t mention, you’ll have to trust me when I tell you, good luck.”

Rivera then claimed that it was Flores who walked away from the relationship. “She decided to leave..left me on the airplane in Chicago amongst many other things,” he told an Instagram user. “I decided to spend the rest of the time with my family. When she realized her lifestyle was going to be different she wanted to apologize and asked me to forgive her. I haven’t.”

He also told a fan who accused him of giving up on the relationship that he “gave 1000% always, until it wasn’t enough.” He later said in a separate comment, “I am not one for drama, I prefer to remain private but I’m not ok with my spouse airing our laundry to get my attention. Deleting me, deleting or [sic] pictures then putting them back. I mean come on.”

Flores remained slightly more tight-lipped about their relationship status, but did tell fans on an Instagram Live chat that she doesn’t “want to talk about anything about Jonathan again.”

“He’s talking a lot, he can say whatever he wants. I’m not gonna talk about it until I’m ready, and today, right now, is not the moment,” she said.

In late November, the teen apologized after she accidentally posted a nude video of her estranged beau on her Instagram Story. “I’m so sorry from the bottom of my heart that you had to see that,” she wrote after the fact, later making her Instagram page private. “It was a huge mistake.”

The estranged couple met at a club in Mexico, where she is from, and Rivera proposed just three months later.

