Baby on board! Jonathan Rivera’s fiancée, Janelle Miller, is pregnant with their first child.

“We’ve been keeping a little secret,” the 90 Day Fiancé alum, 34, wrote via Facebook on Sunday, March 28. “We will be welcoming our first child, our son, in August! We love him so much already, we couldn’t be more excited. #firstborn.”

In the social media upload, the mom-to-be, 33, stood on a beach cradling her baby bump in a black dress.

The announcement came nine months after the pair’s engagement. “Easiest decision I’ve ever made,” Rivera wrote in June 2020 after proposing.

The former TLC personality made his relationship with Miller public in May 2019, finalizing his divorce from Fernanda Flores in March of the following year.

“Officially single!” the Mexico native, 22, wrote via Instagram in March 2020. “By forgiving and closing chapters you open your heart to more blessings to come in your way. I can’t thank you enough to all my followers, friends and family for all your love and support in all this journey. This isn’t a failure; this is a win! Excited to see what God has planned for me.”

The former couple confirmed their split in January 2019. Rivera told In Touch at the time that he hadn’t spoken to his then-estranged wife in a month. “I have a lot going on and so in the midst of all the craziness, I try to focus on what’s important,” the former reality star said.

In December 2018, the North Carolina native hinted that they had split, saying Flores moved to Chicago “to pursue a modeling career.” He wrote via Instagram at the time: “Decided to leave and realized she couldn’t do it on her own. She said MANY things you can’t take back that I won’t mention, you’ll have to trust me when I tell you, good luck.”

Rivera added that he hadn’t forgiven Flores, writing, “She decided to leave. Left me on the airplane in Chicago amongst many other things. I decided to spend the rest of the time with my family. When she realized her lifestyle was going to be different, she wanted to apologize.”

The season 6 stars wed in May 2018, three months after their engagement. They met at a club while Rivera was vacationing in Mexico.